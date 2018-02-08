Formerly homeless, Harding QB who moved in with his coach signed a college scholarship Wednesday

Harding High state championship QB Braheam Murphy signed with Army Wednesday. He’s shown with his head coach Sam Greiner, whom he lives with Chip Case. (Credit: Courtesy of Harding High School)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Langston Wertz Jr. | The Charlotte Observer) - It’s official. Harding quarterback Braheam Murphy is a college football player.

Some of you may already know his story. Almost three years ago, Murphy was out of football and didn’t have a place to live when he asked Harding coach Sam Greiner if could live with him. Greiner said yes, moving the teenager into his home with his wife and two young daughters.

The move has affected them both greatly. Murphy has embraced the deep religious faith that Greiner wears on his sleeve. He’s also grown literally (through eating regularly) and figuratively. Greiner watched Murphy sign his National Letter of Intent with Army Wednesday morning and had to fight back the tears.

It’s been quite a journey for Greiner -- from once telling Murphy he couldn’t play football because of grades, to moving Murphy in, to watching Murphy lead his team to the school’s first state championship since the ‘50s....to this.

I am not sure I’ve ever seen a sports story like this. Even beyond the family dynamic, Harding was 1-10 two years before it won the state championship in December. Harding had last reached the state finals in 1987. But since that time, it had been one of the least successful teams in North Carolina.

For Greiner, a third-year coach, to do what he did -- to turn this team around so quickly -- was remarkable. For a QB like Murphy to lead them there, under the circumstances by which he did it, was even moreso.

Wednesday, Greiner said, was the culmination of it all.

“I knew God could bring us here,” Greiner said. “I can’t put into words how happy I was today, to see him so happy. Watching him become this leader he’s become is just mind-blowing. He’s going to be so much greater than I am. Braheam’s more than just a football player. He’s more than just a scholar-athlete. He’s a man who is going to lead many people. He has gifts that are unseen by the physical eye. He can rally people and bring the most out of them, even me myself. He’s a good looking kid. People listen when he speaks.”

