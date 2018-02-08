Man found not guilty in 2016 fatal ATV crash

A Rowan County man was found not guilty in a 2016 accident involving an ATV in which his sister-in-law died.

Christopher Brian McDonald had been charged with felony death by vehicle. The victim was McDonald's sister-in-law, Laura Gorman, of Lexington, NC.

The accident happened at 8:43 pm on a Saturday night in May, 2016, on Walton Road.

According to the initial report, McDonald was driving the ATV and Gorman was riding with him. He was traveling west on Walton Road when he ran off the right side of the road, lost control, and struck a metal mailbox. McDonald and Gorman were both thrown from the four-wheeler, with Gorman hitting her head on the asphalt.

She was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and later airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she died on Sunday morning.

According to the report, McDonald's blood alcohol content was well over the legal .08 limit, at .12.

Court officials said that McDonald was found not guilty in the case.

During the trial jurors learned that McDonald’s dog had darted out in front of him. The jury determined that incident was the major factor in causing the accident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.