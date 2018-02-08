BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Saturday, Sunday amid rainy weather

Sunshine Returns Thursday

Weekend Rain Follows

No Cold Air In Sight

After a soggy Wednesday, plenty of sunshine will grace our skies Thursday and most of Friday as well. Afternoon readings Thursday will be in the seasonal mid 50s, jumping to near 60 degrees on Friday. I strongly recommend you take advantage.

Right behind this break, the weekend will bring two more First Alert Days. Both days look to be unsettled with off and on rain over the entire period. Highs will be close to 60 degrees on Saturday, jumping to near 70 degrees on Sunday, rather impressive considering the lack of sunshine.

Model data is suggesting that some of the weekend rain will be on the heavy side - maybe even a few thunder rumbles on Sunday - and a solid one to two inches of rain across the WBTV viewing area seems likely by the time the front pulls east Sunday night.

Looking ahead, the pattern will remain unsettled for the first half of the week, so there may be more periods of rain to deal with right through Wednesday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

