Forever Family: Meet Adrianna

In this week’s Forever Family feature, we meet Adrianna!

I thought about her this past week because I remember her telling me that Tom Brady (and by extension) the New England Patriots were one of her favorites.

Well, I suppose the Super Bowl did not work out to her liking. Is anyone out there interested in cheering her up?

I’m trying to think how we could do that. Oh, I know! How about finding a mom and dad for her, maybe a brother and sister too!

Please take a minute and learn about Adrianna. You’ll see her interests go far deeper than sports. College?

To say the least, she’s already targeting a PhD for her academic goals.

This is a good time to remind anyone thinking about reaching out to a child that adopting anyone 13 years or older will come along with free health care and free college.

Let’s go! Who’s ready to raise future Dr. Adrianna?

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

