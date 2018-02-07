Man accused of robbing CVS in Hickory at gunpoint

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a business in Catawba County Wednesday night.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy in the 1500 block of 2nd Street in Hickory just before 9 p.m.

Police say Marshall Shane Freeman went to the pharmacy, showed a handgun and demanded pills. Freeman reportedly fled from the business on foot after receiving some medication, police say.

Freeman was arrested a few hours later in Morganton, police say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551/

