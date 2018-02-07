Person seriously injured after pin-in crash in north Charlotte

A person was rushed to the hospital after a pin-in crash in north Charlotte Wednesday evening.

According to the Long Creek Fire Department, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Sunset Road.

Fire officials said they worked for 20 minutes to free the person from the car.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MVA w/ pin in this evening in the 2300 BLK of Sunset Rd. E4 and @CharlotteFD worked for 20 minutes to free the occupant of the car. 1 patient transport by @MecklenburgEMS with life-threatening injuries. Sunset Rd was closed in both directions for over an hour

Sunset Road was closed in both directions for over an hour but has since reopened.

No further information has been released.

