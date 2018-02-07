Sheriff: Teen who shot, killed other teen in Catawba County acted in self defense

Investigators say a teen who shot and killed another teen in Catawba County Wednesday night acted in self defense and will not be charged.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home on the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A 17-year-old went into the home and pulled a gun on a teen inside, according to deputies. The person inside, also a 17-year-old, then shot the teen multiple times.

Deputies found a vehicle that was stopped on the side of Startown Road, near the Lincoln County line, with the 17-year-old shot inside. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Lincoln where he died a short time later.

Deputies did not say whether the teen and the alleged shooter knew each other.

The sheriff said Thursday afternoon that the case had been determined to be self defense and that no charges would be filed against the alleged shooter.

No names have been released.

