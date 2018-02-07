Man arrested for shooting in east Charlotte

A man was arrested for a shooting that left one person injured in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the 4500 block of Perth Court.

The person was found with a gunshot wound and transported by Medic. The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Giovanni Monroy, 18, was arrested for this shooting.

No further information has been made available.

