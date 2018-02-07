Star of Concord viral dentist videos appears on the Steve Harvey Show

When Dr. Patricia London asked employee Tracy Driver to make a few fun videos for her dental practice’s social media pages, she never imagined those videos would lead them to an appearance on a national television show.

“It’s been one big smile. It’s just been a crazy month,” Driver said.

Driver is also Dr. London’s sister and admittedly, a better dancer. Dancing is the main feature of the videos which went viral last month. Driver sometimes dresses in costumes as she dances and performs mini-skits with patients. The videos are posted on Mondays under the name, “Monday Bites.”

A compilation video posted to the practice’s Facebook page has more than 39 million views.

On Tuesday, the pair flew to California to appear on the Steve Harvey Show. Harvey even agreed to perform a Monday Bites video with Driver.

London’s office came to a standstill at 3 p.m. Wednesday when the episode aired.

While some of the attention garnered by the viral video has waned, the office still gets daily messages from all over the world. People say the videos have made them smile. Some even said its eased their fear of the dentist.

Spreading smiles is a mission Driver and London said they’ll continue, viral or not.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.