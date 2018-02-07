Court officials: Armed meth trafficker sentenced to 21 years in prison

A Charlotte man has been sentenced to spend at least 21 years prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to an U.S. attorney, Joseph Davis, 34, was sentenced to 260 months in prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges. A district judge also ordered Davis to serve 10 years under court supervision once he completes his prison term, court officials said.

In July 2017, a federal jury convicted Davis on charges of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court officials said.

According to filed court documents and evidence introduced during Davis’ trial, from 2014 to October 2016, he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine around Catawba County.

Law enforcement officers reportedly seized more than two ounces of methamphetamine and two rifles, court officials said.

Court officials said Davis had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

