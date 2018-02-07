Gun found in student's backpack at CMS high school

A gun was found in a student's backpack at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg (CMS) high school Wednesday, according to officials.

The gun was found at Phillip O. Berry Academy High School. Officials say it was not loaded.

The school's principal sent a message to parents about the incident.

Principal Kennedy wrote in part, "This morning we were made aware of a student who may have had a gun in their possession. The student was searched and the unloaded gun was found in the student’s backpack. No students or staff were ever threatened and everyone remained safe. Please, talk with your children about bringing inappropriate items to school."

Kennedy wrote, "The safety and well-being of students is a top priority for me at Phillip O. Berry."

There is no word on why the student may have brought the gun to the school.

The student's name and any possible charges have not been released.

