Man arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old in Albemarle

A man was arrested in connection with a car crash that killed a 10-year-old in Albemarle in January.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, 54-year-old Jimmy Snavely, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor death by vehicle warrant.

The crash happened on Anderson Grove Church Road near Sunview Lane. It involved three vehicles and left the child dead.

Snavely was also charged on a citation with careless and reckless driving, exceeding the posted speed limit and passing on a double yellow lane.

He received a $5,000 unsecured bond and a court date of Feb. 26, 2018.

No further information has been released.

