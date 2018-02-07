Charlotte 49ers Football Adds Four To Complete 2018 Signee Class

Charlotte 49ers head coach Brad Lambert added four players to the 49ers' 2018 recruiting class on the first day of the NCAA's second signing period. Initially, 18 players signed national letters of intent during the Dec. 20-Dec. 22 signing period.



"It was good to complete our class today," said Lambert, who will enter his sixth year in 2018. "We feel like we met a lot of needs with this class. We had to address some depth issues in spots and feel like we've done that. I really like the length of this class -- we have some long, good athletes. They are really good students, as well, who will represent our university in a first-class manner. We were pretty intentional about adding length in this class and I think we accomplished that goal at the line of scrimmage with the offensive line and the defensive line."



With Wednesday's addition, the 49ers 2018 recruiting class is made up of 22 players. The four new signees, two junior college transfers and two high school seniors, include a wide receiver, defensive tackle, linebacker and placekicker.



"It's always an exciting time -- whether it's in December or February," Lambert added. "It's an exciting time to ink the new guys and officially get them into your program. Some of (our 22 signees) are already on campus and we're excited to be working with them and can't wait for the new guys to get here in the summer."



Three-star junior college transfer Dantrell Barkley, a 6-4; 285 lb. defensive tackle that decommitted from South Carolina in September, highlights the class. Barkley, who starred at Kannapolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown High, spent the last two years at Independence (Kans.) Community College. Tyler Ringwood, a 6-3; 221 lb. wide receiver, spent a redshirt season at the University of Buffalo. He transferred to Erie Community College where he led the team with 696 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Metro 4A Conference Defensive Player of the Year B.J. Turner, a 6-1, 208 lb. linebacker out of Greensboro (N.C.) Page High and Cartersville (Ga.) High's Jonathan Cruz, a 5-9 kicker who earned top honors with five stars and a 99 field goal rating at the National Camp Series, round out the newest Niners.



"You always want to start from the inside-out when you're recruiting," noted Lambert, who has 44 North Carolina-bred players on his spring roster, including 22 from the greater Charlotte area. "We've said since Day One our recruiting footprint would be North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. That pretty much holds true until you go the junior college route. We've expanded some into Florida and some into Virginia and Maryland but North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia is the core."



"Getting Dantrell was huge for us. We've had a kid every year we've been here from Kannapolis A.L. Brown, whether its (all-time leading rusher) Kalif (Phillips); (rising red-shirt freshman) Sherard Sutton or Dantrell. Local schools are always critical for us. We're always going to try to do a really good job locally and within 100 miles of here. Look back over the years - Greensboro's been a city that's produced a lot of good players for us: (first NFL draft pick) Larry (Ogunjobi), (2017 Pro Football Focus all-CUSA Second Team selection Juwan) Foggie, (former Washington Redskin Brandon) Banks, (returning offensive line starter) Cam (Clark)," said Lambert, who added Turner, today, after signing Greensboro Grimsley WR Chris Wiggins in December. "We're excited about BJ -- he's an excellent student-athlete - a really good player and he's a really good student as well."



The 22-member class includes eight offensive and defensive linemen, six receivers/tight ends, three defensive backs, two linebackers and a quarterback, running back and placekicker.

FEBRUARY 7, 2018 Signees:

Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown Previous School(s)

Dantrell Barkley 6-4 285 DL Kannapolis, N.C. A.L. Brown/Independence (Kans.) C.C.

Jonathan Cruz 5-9 135 K Cartersville, Ga. Cartersville

Tyler Ringwood 6-3 221 WR Buffalo, N.Y. Bishop-Timon-St. Jude/Erie C.C.

B.J. Turner 6-1 208 LB Greensboro, N.C. Page

Press released provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics