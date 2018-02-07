Major illegal drug operation raided near school in Catawba County, sheriff says

A major illegal drug operation was put out of business Tuesday night in Catawba County after three places were raided within an hour says Sheriff Coy Reid.

At one of the locations they found half a kilo of cocaine and 7 pounds of marijuana. At another stop they found a duffel bag full of cash. Investigators counted it up to $146,000 in mostly $10 and $20 bills.

No arrests were made but the sheriff says the investigation is far from over.

“No we are not done, not even close,” Reid said.

The amount of cash discovered, he believes, is an indication that it was a major drug selling operation.

What also concerns him, he says, is that what they believe was the stash house where the drugs were found, was right down the street from North Newton Elementary School.

There is no indication at this time that any effects of the drug operation spilled over to the school but parents were concerned nonetheless.

“It’s scary for it to be so close to the school,” said Leslie Vences, who has two children there.

Still, she says, she is confident school officials will keep her kids and all the others safe.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Reid says the DEA is getting involved in the case as well. Multiple arrests are expected, he said.

