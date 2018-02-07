Molly's Kids: Be respectful. Be kind. This mom is hopping mad, using her hospital experience as a lesson.

Hannah Guardado’s mom is trying to turn a negative into a positive.

She said she and Hannah recently visited a local Emergency Room. Hannah is one of our #MollysKids who lives with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). When Hannah goes from sitting to standing – something we all do dozens of times a day -- her heart rate shoots up because it’s not pumping blood to the brain fast enough. That can cause her to faint.

They recently went to the ER after Hannah fainted and fell down steps.

“When we arrived we went straight back,” mom Crystal Green said. “The nurse left the room after checking Hannah and went to the nurses station and had a conversation with another nurse, who knew we had to make frequent trips to the hospital. Our room was across from the station and our door was closed, but we could hear their whole conversation. We heard someone say that Hannah, quote, ‘Only comes here to get the medications.’”

Crystal says as soon as she heard an implication Hannah is there for drugs, she went out and asked to see a supervisor.

“Molly, I want to bring awareness for these many children who suffer from a chronic illness they never asked for,” Crystal said. “My daughter is 19 and beautiful and supposed to be in college somewhere. Instead, she’s at home with me. All her friends have moved on with their lives and she's here being cared for. When I came back to the ER room, Hannah was crying hard and her heart rate had climbed to over 160. She calmed down eventually, but it was infuriating.”

I am specifically not mentioning which hospital, which staff, which anything. The specifics aren’t important. And let me also say, I’ve never met a nurse who didn’t double as a saint. It’s an incredible profession filled with giving people. So please be clear I'm not writing this to point fingers... rather... to try and turn Hannah and Crystal's frustration into a way to educate.

“I want my daughter and others like her to know that they have a support system alongside them,” Crystal said. “The suicide rate for patients suffering from a chronic illness is high -- they get tired of suffering or having people treat them like they’re just trying to gain attention. I want to turn this bad experience into a positive way of showing my daughter how many support and are fighting for her.”

Good lesson no matter the environment: Just because you don’t see someone’s issues, doesn’t mean they’re not there.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**