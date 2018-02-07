Crash partially blocks road in southwest Charlotte

(Provided by Charlotte Department of Transportation)

A crash has partially blocked a road in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened on Billy Graham Parkway near South Tryon Street.

The crash is reportedly blocking one eastbound lane on Billy Graham Parkway.

Fire officials were on the scene working to clear the road, and the public should expect delays in that area.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.