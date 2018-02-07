Need a unique Valentine’s Day gift idea? Zoo fundraiser connects people with animals.

North American river otters cavort in an underwater ballet at the N.C. Zoo. (JOHN D. SIMMONS THE OBSERVER FILE PHOTO)

ASHEBORO, NC (Aaron Moody | News & Observer) The N.C. Zoological Society has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for someone you “otterly” love.

Otters are the feature creature for this year’s Valentine’s Day adoption program put on by the society – the private nonprofit that supports the North Carolina Zoo.

For $50, people can “adopt” zoo animals and receive a 16-inch plush otter, chocolates, an adoption certificate and a fact sheet on otters.

Proceeds from the program will support the zoo’s animal training and enrichment fund, helping provide a better quality of life for the animals.