Flooding closes road in Newton - | WBTV Charlotte

Flooding closes road in Newton

(Source: City of Newton) (Source: City of Newton)
NEWTON, NC (WBTV) -

A road in Newton was closed Wednesday due to flooding. 

The city of Newton posted a photo of E. 20th Street between N. Main Ave and N College Avenue, which was covered by water. The road is closed until further notice. 

The city says they're working with the Department of Transportation to resolve the problem. 

