CMPD's 'Firearm by Felon' program helps take guns off the streets

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say illegal guns continue to be a major problem in the community.

Within the last year, police took 1,800 guns off the streets, CMPD said. Of that total number, 700 guns were stolen from lawful owners, according to police.

That's why police are reminding people about the "Firearm by Felon" program, which started in 2012 and pays $500 to a community member who turns in felon with a firearm.

Police say the program, which is now in its sixth year, has led to 90 arrests and helped recovered 172 guns.

CMPD says the program works the same as Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous if you want to report any information, police say.

