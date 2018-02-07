Catawba County captain resigns, focuses on campaign for sheriff

Catawba County Capt. Jason Reid is resigning as he focuses on his campaign for sheriff.

Reid says he cannot campaign while on duty and he feels the position of sheriff "should be earned, not given."

"It is with a heavy heart that I remove myself from my present position," Reid said in a letter. "Hopefully, everyone will see by sacrificing my salary how devoted I am to protect our future."

The letter is effective Feb. 5.

