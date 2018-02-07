Former Chesterfield Co. teacher, basketball coach accused of having sexual relationship with student

A former Chesterfield County teacher and basketball coach turned himself in Wednesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who he coached.

The teacher, 41-year-old Christopher Clark, taught at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School and coached basketball at Chesterfield High School. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the allegations of an alleged inappropriate relationship on Thursday when the Chesterfield County School District notified them of the accusations.

A school spokesperson said Clark was no longer employed with the district, but would not say whether Clark was terminated or resigned.

An arrest warrant released Wednesday states that Clark allegedly engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl player on the team. The warrant states that Clark reportedly had sexual contact with the teen at the middle school, which is located on Highway 9.

The alleged relationship lasted between December 2016 and December 2017, the warrant states.

He was booked in jail on sexual misconduct and sexual battery charges.

Sheriff Jay Brooks said Clark was charged in the third degree because the alleged relationship was consensual and intercourse did not take place.

“Teachers should be their protector and guide, not a threat,” Brooks said. “The school district does everything that they can to educate teachers and students, but still every once in a while it will happen. They are very hard to investigate, emotionally they are hard to investigate and we just hope it’s the last one.”

Sheriff Brooks says investigators interviewed the victim as well as some of the victim’s friend, who corroborated the allegations.

School officials say Clark had worked at the district for 19 years.

Clark is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing.

