Multiple railroad crossings across Charlotte set to close for days due to repairs

Traffic will be rerouted around several railroad crossings in the Charlotte area that are expected to close for some time due to repairs.

According to officials with Southern Commercial Development, the railroad crossings at Rozzelles Ferry Road at Honeywood Avenue and Reno Avenue at West Trade Street shut down Tuesday. The crossings at North Brevard Street at Alpha Mill Lane, North Davidson Street at the East 13th Street intersection and Louise Avenue at the Otts Street intersection are expected to close Wednesday.

On Tuesday, morning commuters headed to work from Plaza Midwood were forced to turn around on highly-traveled Central Avenue. On Tuesday, the railroad crossing, near Hawthorne Lane and Central Avenue, was shut down a day earlier than scheduled. The crossing at Central Avenue and Lamar Avenue was initially scheduled to close Wednesday.

CSX Transportation released a statement, calling the shut down a miscommunication.

"CSX is performing important maintenance work on the tracks and many of the crossings in and around Charlotte. Crews travel along the tracks replacing crossties as they go and repaving crossings to provide a safe, smooth surface for motorists. This work is scheduled in close coordination with local roadway authorities, but because of a miscommunication, several crossings closed a day earlier than announced. CSX regrets the confusion this caused morning commuters and we’re working to understand how the miscommunication happened. We work hard to provide accurate estimates of when such work is expected to begin, but crews may finish their work ahead of schedule or be delayed by a number of issues, including severe weather or mechanical issues on equipment. We appreciate the public's patience while crews complete this work, which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using these crossings and a safe, reliable freight rail network."

A bus driver is accused of driving around the closed road barricade at Central Avenue Tuesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say bus 1627 reportedly maneuvered around the barricade on Hawthorne Lane, a practice the district says is "strictly prohibited by CMS Transportation."

Ten students aboard were safely brought to First Ward Creative Arts Academy, school officials say.

CMS says the bus driver, whose name has not been released, has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. "The safety and well-being of students is a top priority across the district at CMS," the district says.

McAlway Road near Monroe Road, Richland Drive at the Silabert Avenue intersection and North Sharon Amity Road at the Delane Avenue intersection will close Thursday.

Thermal Road at the Rocky Falls Road intersection and McAlpine Station Drive at Monroe Road is expected to close Friday.

The closures are expected to last between one to two days.

Officials say there will be signs in place marking detour routes.

