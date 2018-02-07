Carolinas HealthCare System changes name to Atrium Health

Carolinas Healthcare System is changing its name to Atrium Health. The move comes as the healthcare system is seeking to combine with UNC Health Care, transitioning to a regional healthcare giant.

The healthcare system announced the name change Wednesday morning.

"On February 7, 2018, we proudly announced that Carolinas HealthCare System is Atrium Health." - Atrium Health

The company says the name change reflects the system's evolution as it establishes the next generation of care settings. The history of the now Atrium Health dates back to 1940 when the system began as Charlotte Memorial Hospital.

"Today, I’m proud to say we’re known as one of the nation’s leading healthcare organizations,” Atrium Health President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Woods says.

Atrium Health says they are keeping their teal color and their Tree of Life symbol.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Carolinas HealthCare System is Atrium Health. In 1940, we opened our doors as Charlotte Memorial Hospital and now, nearly 80 years later, our doors remain open – For All. And we have helped our community thrive. Learn more: https://t.co/Wj2IFhleME. pic.twitter.com/yqIRaaS1bU — Carolinas HealthCare System (@Carolinas) February 7, 2018

“Whether it’s improving health for vulnerable communities through access to the newest virtual care technology, elevating hope for the parent of a sick child through an innovative cancer treatment, or advancing healing for a patient in our emergency department through integrated behavioral health services, each and every day I have the privilege of witnessing our mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all," Woods says.

Former Charlotte Memorial Hospital changed its name to Carolinas HealthCare System in the late 1990s, when they updated their Tree of Life Symbol.

"The new name, Atrium Health, captures the essence of the organization and was selected for its meaning: a place filled with light; a gathering ground where diverse thinkers come together and connections are made; and, literally, the chamber of the heart where each and every heartbeat begins," Atrium Health says.

Atrium says the new name "will not change who we are and our vision for our patients, communities and our system – which is to be the first and best choice for care."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.