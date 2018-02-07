Man wanted by Rowan Gun Violence Task Force turned himself in to police

The Rowan County Gun Violence Task Force has made its first, and now second, arrest.

Malcolm Toomer, 25, turned himself in at the Salisbury Police Department on Wednesday. Toomer was also wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Earlier this week following a joint investigation, the task force, which consists of officers from the Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security and the ATF announced the arrest of Dallas Labron Davis, 45, on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Davis was arrested at 806 S. Long Street in East Spencer without incident. He is currently being held in the Rowan County Jail under no bond until his first appearance before a federal magistrate.

