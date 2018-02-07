Two Rowan County men facing several drug charges

Two Rowan County men are facing several drug charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a search warrant at a home on Keck Street in Salisbury on Tuesday and seized over 11 grams of heroin, more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of marijuana. Deputies said they also found money and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Donald Poole, 37, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to sell heroin. His bond was set at $150,000, deputies say.

Deputies also charged Ryan Anthony Wright, 24, with possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, possessing heroin and maintaining a vehicle for keeping controlled substances. His bond was set at $10,000.

Poole had previously been convicted on other drug charges and was currently on supervised probation, deputies say.

