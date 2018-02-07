Officer injured in York County shooting returns to work

An officer injured in an officer-involved shooting in York County last month is back to work.

Kyle Cummings, who works in the multi-jurisdictional forensics unit at the York Police Department, returned to work Wednesday. Cummings was one of the four officers shot by alleged suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall on Jan 16.

WELCOME BACK!! Sgt. Kyle Cummings is back at work! He works for the @YorkSCPD in the Multi-Jurisdictional Forensics Unit here at the MJC. #YPDStrong #YCSOStrong #GoodNews pic.twitter.com/0gSne2mDdX — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 7, 2018

Cummings and two other officers, Sgt. Buddy Brown and Sgt. Randy Clinton, were injured in the shooting after deputies responded to a domestic call on Farrier Lane.

The fourth officer, Detective Micheal Doty, died after being seriously injured in the shooting.

The York County Sheriff's office tweeted on Jan. 18 that Cummings was recovering at home.

Clinton, who has been with YCSO for 34 years, returned home the day after Cummings.

A GoFundMe account - which you can find here - was set up to help the injured officers with their medical bills and recovery.

The sheriff's office said McCall was also reportedly shot during the incident as well. He was taken into custody and brought to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

According to the York County Solicitor, McCall is being charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of Sgt. Clinton, Sgt. Brown, and Sgt. Cummings. He will also be charged with possession and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

