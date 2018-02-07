Former deputy, now accused bank robber, could get 17 years in prison

Jeffrey Athey, the former Davidson County Sheriff's deputy who is charged with robbing the F & M Bank in Rockwell on Tuesday afternoon, is facing a maximum prison sentence of 17 years.

Athey, 51, was charged with armed robbery by Rockwell Police.

In court for a first appearance, Judge Kevin Eddinger advised Athey of what sentence he could face if convicted.

Athey filed the paperwork for a court-appointed attorney and will be represented by Darrin Jordan.

Athey was employed as a deputy until Davidson County Sheriff David Grice heard about the bank robbery. Grice said that Athey had been scheduled to work on Tuesday afternoon.

Athey will be back in court on February 28 for a probable cause hearing.

He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $500,000.

