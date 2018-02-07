Child struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

A young girl was struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Albemarle Road and Regal Oaks Drive. Police believe the child is 6-years-old.

MEDIC said the incident happened in the 7800 block of Riding Trail Lane, in front of Albemarle Road Elementary School, but CMS officials said the incident did not happen at the school.

MEDIC said they were initially called to a nearby area on Democracy Drive but were unable to locate the pedestrian. That's when MEDIC said the incident happened on Riding Trail Road.

The extent of the girl's injuries was not released. It is unclear whether charges will be filed.

No other details were released.

