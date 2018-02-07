Armed and suicidal person taken into custody outside Huntersville hospital

An armed and suicidal person was taken into custody outside Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center Tuesday night.

The person was located in the parking lot and apprehended before being taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police say.

The hospital was placed on a temporary lockdown, the Charlotte Observer reports. Interstate 77 and Gilead Road were also shut down for a time near Exit 23. The roadway was back open by 7 p.m.

Huntersville police and Charlotte police assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.