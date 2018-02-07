Jackknifed tractor-trailer leaks fuel after crashing in northeas - | WBTV Charlotte

Jackknifed tractor-trailer leaks fuel after crashing in northeast Charlotte

Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Credit: Charlotte Fire Department
Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop at I-85 near Exit 30 just before 7:30 a.m. Firefighters said there was a leak after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck. 

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the 18-wheeler hydroplaned and punctured a fuel tank during the crash. One lane was shut down due to the wreck. Troopers said hazmat crews were being called in to help clear the scene. 

It is unclear whether anyone was injured. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly