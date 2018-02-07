Jackknifed tractor-trailer leaks fuel after crashing in northeast Charlotte

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop at I-85 near Exit 30 just before 7:30 a.m. Firefighters said there was a leak after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck.

Traffic advisory; tractor trailer accident I485 outer loop at I85 in northeast CLT; CFD on scene; delays in area; 7:33 am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 7, 2018

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the 18-wheeler hydroplaned and punctured a fuel tank during the crash. One lane was shut down due to the wreck. Troopers said hazmat crews were being called in to help clear the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.