FIRST ALERT: Expect heavy rain to linger for most of Wednesday

First Alert Day Wednesday

Heavy Rain Likely

More Rain This Weekend

A First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday. Rain will overspread the WBTV viewing area from west to east Wednesday morning and linger - heavy at times - for most of the day, so plan accordingly. The heaviest amount of rain is expected to linger during the midday hours.

At least we will only be dealing with rain as temperatures start out in the mild 40s and 50s. Temperatures should reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon, so there'll be no winter weather this time around.

PREVIOUS: BLOG: First Alert Day on Wednesday - More rain!

By the time the rain pulls east and out of our area, most neighborhoods will likely pick up an inch of rain, if not more.

We'll slowly dry out by Wednesday night as overnight low temperatures fall back into the chilly 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and seasonal with highs in the 50s.

Enjoy the break because we are in for another round of rain this weekend. Saturday will be the cooler day, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but we may jump into the low 70s on Sunday when the rain may be accompanied by some thunder and lightning.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.