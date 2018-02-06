Person struck by CATS bus moments after getting off

One person was taken to the hospital after they were reportedly struck by a CATS bus in north Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road. Officials said the victim got off the bus then walked in front of it and was hit.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

No further information has been released.

