Kannapolis firefighters honored at banquet

On Saturday, February 3, the Kannapolis Fire Department held its annual Awards and Appreciation Banquet at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis. Over 200 fire department personnel, family members, and special guests attended the event.

Numerous personnel were honored for their accomplishments.

The two top honors of the night went to Senior Captain Chris Morris, who received the Larry C. Phillips Fire Officer of the Year Award, and Engineer Jeremy Abernethy, who received the Danny E. Scott Firefighter of the Year Award.

Retired Kannapolis Fire Chief Phillips and Retired Assistant Chief Danny Scott were in attendance to present these awards. These are the highest honors a Kannapolis firefighter can receive from their peers.

Senior Captain Chris Morris is a 10-year veteran of the fire department and has been a Senior Captain for just over a year. He is currently assigned to Engine 41 on C Shift.

Engineer Jeremy Abernethy has been with Kannapolis Fire Department for almost 12 years. He is currently assigned to Engine 21 on A Shift.

Fire Chief Ernie Hiers stated, “It is an honor to recognize these two dedicated employees tonight. Both awards are well deserved.”

In addition to the departmental awards, Kannapolis Fire Department Explorer Post 1 recognized several individuals for their achievements during the past year.

Shea Archie received the Explorer Officer of the Year Award, E.J. Rolfes received the Explorer of the Year Award, and Joseph Najarian received the Bradley E. Jordan Outstanding Service Award. “I am very proud of all of our explorers however; these three individuals have really impressed me. They have continually worked to improve our Post and themselves as individuals. They are each well deserving of the awards that they received,” said Explorer Lead Advisor/Captain Scott Smith.

