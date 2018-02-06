NAACP's releases 'The Minority Report' for Charlotte

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) released The Minority Report on Tuesday.

The report outlines how African Americans are doing after the Keith Lamont Scott shooting. Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer back in 2016. The report shows how police relations are now and if they have gotten any better.

The report shows there have been times police have been more aggressive to blacks than whites. Recommendations in the report suggest more police training and eliminating race and religious profiling.

The report also addresses the disparity when it comes to education, housing, economic mobility, and the success of small businesses in Charlotte. The report states schools are still segregated and black home ownership is lower than whites. Leaders say what stood out in the report is that racism is still a problem.

NAACP says the reason for the disparity is because of race and age.

"Bias, bigotry, and racism play a huge part in how much funding goes into specific communities," Mecklenburg County NAACP President Corine Mack said. "How people are treated and how the lack goes directly to how people feel about you based on how you look like."

Many gathered at the Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church Tuesday to say it can no longer be business as usual. Local NAACP leaders say now the report is full of recommendations, it is time to execute them.

"We will be having many conversations with the leaders to ensure that they understand this is serious," Mack said. "I know we talk about it a lot, but I don't want a bunch of meetings to talk some more - we need real work."

Charlotte City At-large Councilman James Mitchell says he wants to help small business leaders. He says he knows some are struggling. Mitchell says he wants to grow the number of small businesses that do work with the city. He wants that participation to go from 10% to 20%.

"It's time for this city council to be more sensitive to the small business owners in our community," At-Large Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell said.

NAACP says it also did a Minority Report for Baltimore and St. Louis. The civil rights group says it will check back with Charlotte and the two other cities to see if progress has been made.

To read the full report, click here.

