BLOG: First Alert Day on Wednesday - More rain!

We continue to track a low pressure system getting its act together and moving our way for Wednesday.

There are currently showers across parts of the Deep South. As the low forms, those showers will become more concentrated as it approaches us. We could see rain as early as late Tuesday night.

Your Wednesday morning commute looks like a wet one as the rain spreads across the WBTV viewing area. The rain will likely be disruptive through the first half of the day. A few showers could even last into the afternoon before it finally wraps up and moves out later in the day.

Rain totals will likely range between 0.5 and 1” by late tomorrow. With temperatures ranging from the mid 40s in the morning to the low 60s in the afternoon, we aren’t worried about winter weather. Just rain this time.

By Thursday, we will see the sun again. It will stick around into Friday… before the next system arrives. We have issued two more First Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday when it looks like more rain is likely to disrupt your weekend.

We just want to give you an early heads up that your weekend plans could be in jeopardy. We’ll keep you posted!

