Local student-athletes make dreams come true on National Signing - | WBTV Charlotte

Local student-athletes make dreams come true on National Signing Day

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
The first Wednesday in February brings National Signing Day.  Thousands of student-athletes around the country will sign letters of intent to play sports and further their education in college.

Here is a list of local student-athletes who signed today.

Alexander Central
Gunner Anderson Lenoir-Rhyne Football
Ardrey Kell
Anna Milia Boston College Swimming
David Owens Georgetown Football
Grant Pease Stanford Football
Avery Seward Johns Hopkins Field Hockey
Clay Spurlin Queens University Wrestling
Shamari Wingard Elon Football
Central Pageland
Jacob Aldridge Newberry Football
BR Hatcher Old Dominion Football
CFA Academy
D'Wayne Crawford East Carolina Football
Charlotte Christian
Riley Carlton Hampden-Sydney Football
Ben Duyck Charlotte Football
Griffin Hicks NC State Football
Jack Mitchell Charlotte Football
Bryan Rogers Butler University Football
Justus Woods Stanford Football
Charlotte Country Day
Carolyn Blackman Skidmore College Field Hockey
Linton Early Davidson  Women's Soccer
John Hosmer Davidson Baseball
Luke McClelland Washington University St. Louis Men's Tennis
Charlotte Pedlow Elon Women's Lacrosse
Thea Reddin Colby College Women's Lacrosse
Broadus Roberson UNC Wilmington Baseball
Lilly Whitman Harvard Field Hockey
Stuart Windell Denison University Men's Soccer
Charlotte Latin
Caroline Balogh Wake Forest Field Hockey
Claudia Dickey North Carolina Women's Soccer & Basketball
Sutton Jones South Carolina Women's Soccer
Fleming Landau Bowdoin College Women's Tennis
Mary Elliott McCabe North Carolina Women's Soccer
Cecelia Monnin Dartmouth  Field Hockey
Scott Okel Denison University Men's Soccer
DeMarkes Stradford Harvard Football
Chester
John Erby Rhode Island Football
Quay Hardin Independence Community College (Kansas) Football
Clover
Kayla Cruse North Greenville Women's Soccer
Austin Grunnels USC Lancaster Men's Soccer
Stewart Haley Berry College Women's Soccer
Haley Hocking Presbyterian  Women's Soccer
Semaj Lakin North Greenville Football
Garrett Lutz North Greenville Football
Tanner Maness Lander University Bass Fishing
Britt Myers Lander University Bass Fishing
Delaini Nagy Emory & Henry Volleyball
Justin Watkins Coker College Men's Soccer
Concord
Rick Sandidge South Carolina Football
East Meck
Khalil Gilliam North Carolina A&T Football
Tarshawn Reed Mars Hill Football
Fred T. Foard
Tate Beaver Lenoir-Rhyne Football
Holden Aldridge Lenoir-Rhyne Football
Harding
Malik Dunlap NC State Football
JoVaughn Gwyn South Carolina Football
Marcellous Harris Liberty  Football
Braheam Murphy Army Football
Marquise Nelson North Carolina Central Football
Boss Parson Campbell Football
Hibriten
Noah Haney Lenoir-Rhyne Football
Miles Simon North Carolina A&T Football
Charles Tassinari Lenoir-Rhyne Football
Hickory
Jackson Bell Lee University Men's Basketball
Chris Cohens Queens University Wrestling
Ethan Deffke Lenoir-Rhyne  Cross Country
Anna Durak Princeton Swimming
Bradley Fleenor Surry Community College Baseball
Torrie James USC Upstate Men's Basketball
Derrien Phillips Guilford Football
Jaekwon Staton Lenoir-Rhyne  Football
Hickory Grove
Noah Dunn Liberty Men's Soccer
Ellie Johnson Franklin College (Indiana) Basketball
Josh Orugboh College of the Canyons (California) Football
Hough
Miranda Addison UNC Pembroke Women's Soccer
Spencer Blair Wingate Football
Jack Carter Princeton Football
Will Crane Radford Men's Tennis
Adam Dempski Lenoir-Rhyne Baseball
Brooke de Gorter Queens University Women's Lacrosse
Miller Gibbs Appalachian State Football
Lucas Jayne Averett University Men's Lacrosse
McKenzee Johnson Queens University Women's Soccer
Reilly Kucko Jacksonville University Women's Soccer
Madison Oracion Maryland Women's Soccer
Ashtyn Smith Queens University Triathlon
Jonnie Varga UNC Pembroke Football
Independence
Kaleb Baker UNC Pembroke Football
Tylon Clawson Catawba Football
Dalton Eller Catawba Football
Jacob Lee Brevard Football
Matthew Mangum Glenville State Baseball
Lake Norman
Christian Garcia Johnson and Wales Men's Soccer
Morgan Gilley Greensboro College Women's Soccer
Brandon Greene Johnson and Wales Men's Soccer
Lauren Hartley Meredith College Women's Soccer
Cole Jackson Jacksonville University Football
Mallard Creek
Kalen Allen Western Carolina Football
Nasjzae Bryant Wingate Football
Teddy Creecy UNC Pembroke Football
Jordan Davis Georgia Football
Max Durschlag Appalachian State Football
Kiara Hortman Bryant & Stratton Junior College Basketball
CJ Johnson Arizona Western Junior College Football
Masanka Kanku UNC Pembroke Football
Keeshon Martin UNC Pembroke Football
Taylore Mines Clinton Junior College Basketball
Emya Price Coppin State Baskeball
Angel Rivera Western Carolina Football
Janay Sanders La Salle Basketball
Ahlana Smith UCLA  Basketball
Jalen Weddington Gardner-Webb Football
Seraiah Dunham UNC Greensboro Soccer
Marvin Ridge
Caleb Deveaux The Citadel Football
Cole Hopkins Jacksonville University Football
Myles Hunt Jacksonville University Football
Hunter Orloff Culver-Stockton College Football
Devin Powell Dartmouth Football
Lauren Seibold Lenoir-Rhyne Soccer
Ian White St. Francis (PA) University Football
Luke Wolaver Charlotte  Cross Country/ Track
Metrolina Christian
Ishod Finger Charlotte  Football
Tyrek Funderburk Richmond Football
Mooresville
Miranda Lutz Catawba Soccer
Matthew Martinez Charlotte Football
Jessica Peters Appalachian State Soccer
Julia Vero Meredith College Soccer
Myers Park
Turner Bobbitt Washington and Lee Swimming
Abby Britt Ferrum College Women's Soccer
Shaw Castleman Converse College Equestrian
Conner Collins Harvard Football
Madelin Collins Savannah College of Art and Design Women's Lacrosse
Shane Collins Lehigh Football
Jack Dickinson Lenoir-Rhyne Lacrosse
William Doyle Hampton Sydney Football
Brayden Hawkins UTEP Football
Jocelyn Riopel Sewanee Women's Lacrosse
Jack Singleton Emory and Henry College Baseball
Matt Start Arizona Rugby
Emma Walker South Carolina Swimming
Wynne Weatherly TCU Equestrian
North Lincoln
Daekwon Camp Guilford College Football
Caleb Holley Wingate Football
Tyer Lilly Erskine Baseball
Lily Loeffler Flagler College Volleyball
Chandler McCaslin UNC Greensboro Track and Cross Country
Matt McMahan Fork Union Football
Reid McRorie Wingate Football
Tyler McPeak Campbell Baseball
Nick Solomita UNC Greensboro Baseball
Northwestern
De'quez Harris Virginia Coast Academy Football
Davis Hooten Michigan State Soccer
Ethan Martinez USC Lancaster Baseball
Chance Miller Newberry Football
Mikayla Pless Coker Soccer
Christian Steele Guilford College Football
Newton-Conover
Ernest Squarles Lenoir-Rhyne Football
Olympic
Joshua Owens Guilford College Football
Damon Rouse Chowan Football
Parkwood
Grant Bartlett NC Wesleyan Baseball
Anna Bristle East Carolina Cross Country
Jesse Harley Wingate Baseball
Mary Pierce Barnes Appalachian State Softball
Caroline Ruth Limestone Softball
Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion Football
Mason Stickney UNC Pembroke Baseball
Providence
Jack Cherry  Presbyterian Football
Allison Gonzalez Pfeiffer Soccer
Ryan Graham UNC Wilmington Soccer
Nathan Kibambe Garden City Community College Football
Bryson Porzenski Sam Houston State Football
Providence Day
Elijiah Brown Duke Football
Bryce Daniels Dartmouth Baseball
Will Filiault Jacksonville University Lacrosse
Thomas Gelorme Denison University Football
Justin Murray Dartmouth Baseball
Kyle Wood Washington and Lee Football
Robinson
Emily Cole Belmont Abbey Volleyball
Noah Love UNC Asheville Baseball
Trevon Miller Concordia University Football
Que Reid James Madison Football
Jason White Belmont Abbey Baseball
Dawson Williams Mars Hill Football
Rock Hill
Mikayla Coccia USC Beaufort Women's Soccer
Lanie Jo Knight James Madison Cross Country and Track
Logan McFadden UNC Pembroke Football
Jordan Morris Coastal Carolina Football
Rocky River
James Battle Louisburg College Football
Devon Beckford Louisburg College Football
A.J. Davis Western Carolina Football
Kentrelle Groom Hampton Football
Abrion Pearson Louisburg College Football
Jailyn Wilson Louisburg College Football
Shelby 
Josh Brown Union College Football
Dax Hollifield Virginia Tech Football
Maleek McMullens Gardner-Webb Football
Josh Smith Union College Football
South Meck
DeAngelo Blair-Young UNC Pembroke Football
Jordan McKinney Livingstone Football
Paxton Williamson Davidson Football
SouthLake Christian
Bridgett Simmer Life University (Marietta, GA) Lacrosse
South Pointe
Alex Barnes Coker Soccer
Jaydon Collins Guilford College Football
BJ Davis South Carolina State Football
Steve Gilmore Jr Marshall Football
DeAngelo Huskey Guilford College Football
Scott Robinson South Carolina State Football
Keshawn Veal Guilford College Football
Statesville
Izaiah Gathings Gardner-Webb Football
Payton Medich Catawba Volleyball
Zack Nicholson Gardner-Webb Football
Tony Pineda High Point Soccer
Lauren Prevette Salem College Basketball
Josh Tilque Toledo Football
Sun Valley
Taylor Coleman Presbyterian Women's Soccer
Kameron Powell Grambling State Women's Soccer
West Charlotte
LaMontay Carr Union College Football
JaVon Hines Johnson C. Smith Football
Joshua Hollingsworth St. Augustine's  Football
Jadarius Horton Union College Football
Tajaee Lanier Union College Football
Jayveon Love Union College Football
West Stanly
Tyler Captain USC Lancaster Baseball
Zach Grice Mars Hill Baseball
Bailey Huneycutt Western Carolina Softball
Payton Whitley Belmont Abbey Softball
York
Zion Walker Pikeville University Football
Shamari Williams Limestone Football
Carson Wynn North Greenville Soccer

