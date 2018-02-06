Local student-athletes make dreams come true on National Signing Day

The first Wednesday in February brings National Signing Day. Thousands of student-athletes around the country will sign letters of intent to play sports and further their education in college.
Here is a list of local student-athletes who signed today.
|Alexander Central
|Gunner Anderson
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Ardrey Kell
|Anna Milia
|Boston College
|Swimming
|David Owens
|Georgetown
|Football
|Grant Pease
|Stanford
|Football
|Avery Seward
|Johns Hopkins
|Field Hockey
|Clay Spurlin
|Queens University
|Wrestling
|Shamari Wingard
|Elon
|Football
|Central Pageland
|Jacob Aldridge
|Newberry
|Football
|BR Hatcher
|Old Dominion
|Football
|CFA Academy
|D'Wayne Crawford
|East Carolina
|Football
|Charlotte Christian
|Riley Carlton
|Hampden-Sydney
|Football
|Ben Duyck
|Charlotte
|Football
|Griffin Hicks
|NC State
|Football
|Jack Mitchell
|Charlotte
|Football
|Bryan Rogers
|Butler University
|Football
|Justus Woods
|Stanford
|Football
|Charlotte Country Day
|Carolyn Blackman
|Skidmore College
|Field Hockey
|Linton Early
|Davidson
|Women's Soccer
|John Hosmer
|Davidson
|Baseball
|Luke McClelland
|Washington University St. Louis
|Men's Tennis
|Charlotte Pedlow
|Elon
|Women's Lacrosse
|Thea Reddin
|Colby College
|Women's Lacrosse
|Broadus Roberson
|UNC Wilmington
|Baseball
|Lilly Whitman
|Harvard
|Field Hockey
|Stuart Windell
|Denison University
|Men's Soccer
|Charlotte Latin
|Caroline Balogh
|Wake Forest
|Field Hockey
|Claudia Dickey
|North Carolina
|Women's Soccer & Basketball
|Sutton Jones
|South Carolina
|Women's Soccer
|Fleming Landau
|Bowdoin College
|Women's Tennis
|Mary Elliott McCabe
|North Carolina
|Women's Soccer
|Cecelia Monnin
|Dartmouth
|Field Hockey
|Scott Okel
|Denison University
|Men's Soccer
|DeMarkes Stradford
|Harvard
|Football
|Chester
|John Erby
|Rhode Island
|Football
|Quay Hardin
|Independence Community College (Kansas)
|Football
|Clover
|Kayla Cruse
|North Greenville
|Women's Soccer
|Austin Grunnels
|USC Lancaster
|Men's Soccer
|Stewart Haley
|Berry College
|Women's Soccer
|Haley Hocking
|Presbyterian
|Women's Soccer
|Semaj Lakin
|North Greenville
|Football
|Garrett Lutz
|North Greenville
|Football
|Tanner Maness
|Lander University
|Bass Fishing
|Britt Myers
|Lander University
|Bass Fishing
|Delaini Nagy
|Emory & Henry
|Volleyball
|Justin Watkins
|Coker College
|Men's Soccer
|Concord
|Rick Sandidge
|South Carolina
|Football
|East Meck
|Khalil Gilliam
|North Carolina A&T
|Football
|Tarshawn Reed
|Mars Hill
|Football
|Fred T. Foard
|Tate Beaver
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Holden Aldridge
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Harding
|Malik Dunlap
|NC State
|Football
|JoVaughn Gwyn
|South Carolina
|Football
|Marcellous Harris
|Liberty
|Football
|Braheam Murphy
|Army
|Football
|Marquise Nelson
|North Carolina Central
|Football
|Boss Parson
|Campbell
|Football
|Hibriten
|Noah Haney
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Miles Simon
|North Carolina A&T
|Football
|Charles Tassinari
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Hickory
|Jackson Bell
|Lee University
|Men's Basketball
|Chris Cohens
|Queens University
|Wrestling
|Ethan Deffke
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Cross Country
|Anna Durak
|Princeton
|Swimming
|Bradley Fleenor
|Surry Community College
|Baseball
|Torrie James
|USC Upstate
|Men's Basketball
|Derrien Phillips
|Guilford
|Football
|Jaekwon Staton
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Hickory Grove
|Noah Dunn
|Liberty
|Men's Soccer
|Ellie Johnson
|Franklin College (Indiana)
|Basketball
|Josh Orugboh
|College of the Canyons (California)
|Football
|Hough
|Miranda Addison
|UNC Pembroke
|Women's Soccer
|Spencer Blair
|Wingate
|Football
|Jack Carter
|Princeton
|Football
|Will Crane
|Radford
|Men's Tennis
|Adam Dempski
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Baseball
|Brooke de Gorter
|Queens University
|Women's Lacrosse
|Miller Gibbs
|Appalachian State
|Football
|Lucas Jayne
|Averett University
|Men's Lacrosse
|McKenzee Johnson
|Queens University
|Women's Soccer
|Reilly Kucko
|Jacksonville University
|Women's Soccer
|Madison Oracion
|Maryland
|Women's Soccer
|Ashtyn Smith
|Queens University
|Triathlon
|Jonnie Varga
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Independence
|Kaleb Baker
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Tylon Clawson
|Catawba
|Football
|Dalton Eller
|Catawba
|Football
|Jacob Lee
|Brevard
|Football
|Matthew Mangum
|Glenville State
|Baseball
|Lake Norman
|Christian Garcia
|Johnson and Wales
|Men's Soccer
|Morgan Gilley
|Greensboro College
|Women's Soccer
|Brandon Greene
|Johnson and Wales
|Men's Soccer
|Lauren Hartley
|Meredith College
|Women's Soccer
|Cole Jackson
|Jacksonville University
|Football
|Mallard Creek
|Kalen Allen
|Western Carolina
|Football
|Nasjzae Bryant
|Wingate
|Football
|Teddy Creecy
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Jordan Davis
|Georgia
|Football
|Max Durschlag
|Appalachian State
|Football
|Kiara Hortman
|Bryant & Stratton Junior College
|Basketball
|CJ Johnson
|Arizona Western Junior College
|Football
|Masanka Kanku
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Keeshon Martin
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Taylore Mines
|Clinton Junior College
|Basketball
|Emya Price
|Coppin State
|Baskeball
|Angel Rivera
|Western Carolina
|Football
|Janay Sanders
|La Salle
|Basketball
|Ahlana Smith
|UCLA
|Basketball
|Jalen Weddington
|Gardner-Webb
|Football
|Seraiah Dunham
|UNC Greensboro
|Soccer
|Marvin Ridge
|Caleb Deveaux
|The Citadel
|Football
|Cole Hopkins
|Jacksonville University
|Football
|Myles Hunt
|Jacksonville University
|Football
|Hunter Orloff
|Culver-Stockton College
|Football
|Devin Powell
|Dartmouth
|Football
|Lauren Seibold
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Soccer
|Ian White
|St. Francis (PA) University
|Football
|Luke Wolaver
|Charlotte
|Cross Country/ Track
|Metrolina Christian
|Ishod Finger
|Charlotte
|Football
|Tyrek Funderburk
|Richmond
|Football
|Mooresville
|Miranda Lutz
|Catawba
|Soccer
|Matthew Martinez
|Charlotte
|Football
|Jessica Peters
|Appalachian State
|Soccer
|Julia Vero
|Meredith College
|Soccer
|Myers Park
|Turner Bobbitt
|Washington and Lee
|Swimming
|Abby Britt
|Ferrum College
|Women's Soccer
|Shaw Castleman
|Converse College
|Equestrian
|Conner Collins
|Harvard
|Football
|Madelin Collins
|Savannah College of Art and Design
|Women's Lacrosse
|Shane Collins
|Lehigh
|Football
|Jack Dickinson
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Lacrosse
|William Doyle
|Hampton Sydney
|Football
|Brayden Hawkins
|UTEP
|Football
|Jocelyn Riopel
|Sewanee
|Women's Lacrosse
|Jack Singleton
|Emory and Henry College
|Baseball
|Matt Start
|Arizona
|Rugby
|Emma Walker
|South Carolina
|Swimming
|Wynne Weatherly
|TCU
|Equestrian
|North Lincoln
|Daekwon Camp
|Guilford College
|Football
|Caleb Holley
|Wingate
|Football
|Tyer Lilly
|Erskine
|Baseball
|Lily Loeffler
|Flagler College
|Volleyball
|Chandler McCaslin
|UNC Greensboro
|Track and Cross Country
|Matt McMahan
|Fork Union
|Football
|Reid McRorie
|Wingate
|Football
|Tyler McPeak
|Campbell
|Baseball
|Nick Solomita
|UNC Greensboro
|Baseball
|Northwestern
|De'quez Harris
|Virginia Coast Academy
|Football
|Davis Hooten
|Michigan State
|Soccer
|Ethan Martinez
|USC Lancaster
|Baseball
|Chance Miller
|Newberry
|Football
|Mikayla Pless
|Coker
|Soccer
|Christian Steele
|Guilford College
|Football
|Newton-Conover
|Ernest Squarles
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Football
|Olympic
|Joshua Owens
|Guilford College
|Football
|Damon Rouse
|Chowan
|Football
|Parkwood
|Grant Bartlett
|NC Wesleyan
|Baseball
|Anna Bristle
|East Carolina
|Cross Country
|Jesse Harley
|Wingate
|Baseball
|Mary Pierce Barnes
|Appalachian State
|Softball
|Caroline Ruth
|Limestone
|Softball
|Nick Saldiveri
|Old Dominion
|Football
|Mason Stickney
|UNC Pembroke
|Baseball
|Providence
|Jack Cherry
|Presbyterian
|Football
|Allison Gonzalez
|Pfeiffer
|Soccer
|Ryan Graham
|UNC Wilmington
|Soccer
|Nathan Kibambe
|Garden City Community College
|Football
|Bryson Porzenski
|Sam Houston State
|Football
|Providence Day
|Elijiah Brown
|Duke
|Football
|Bryce Daniels
|Dartmouth
|Baseball
|Will Filiault
|Jacksonville University
|Lacrosse
|Thomas Gelorme
|Denison University
|Football
|Justin Murray
|Dartmouth
|Baseball
|Kyle Wood
|Washington and Lee
|Football
|Robinson
|Emily Cole
|Belmont Abbey
|Volleyball
|Noah Love
|UNC Asheville
|Baseball
|Trevon Miller
|Concordia University
|Football
|Que Reid
|James Madison
|Football
|Jason White
|Belmont Abbey
|Baseball
|Dawson Williams
|Mars Hill
|Football
|Rock Hill
|Mikayla Coccia
|USC Beaufort
|Women's Soccer
|Lanie Jo Knight
|James Madison
|Cross Country and Track
|Logan McFadden
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Jordan Morris
|Coastal Carolina
|Football
|Rocky River
|James Battle
|Louisburg College
|Football
|Devon Beckford
|Louisburg College
|Football
|A.J. Davis
|Western Carolina
|Football
|Kentrelle Groom
|Hampton
|Football
|Abrion Pearson
|Louisburg College
|Football
|Jailyn Wilson
|Louisburg College
|Football
|Shelby
|Josh Brown
|Union College
|Football
|Dax Hollifield
|Virginia Tech
|Football
|Maleek McMullens
|Gardner-Webb
|Football
|Josh Smith
|Union College
|Football
|South Meck
|DeAngelo Blair-Young
|UNC Pembroke
|Football
|Jordan McKinney
|Livingstone
|Football
|Paxton Williamson
|Davidson
|Football
|SouthLake Christian
|Bridgett Simmer
|Life University (Marietta, GA)
|Lacrosse
|South Pointe
|Alex Barnes
|Coker
|Soccer
|Jaydon Collins
|Guilford College
|Football
|BJ Davis
|South Carolina State
|Football
|Steve Gilmore Jr
|Marshall
|Football
|DeAngelo Huskey
|Guilford College
|Football
|Scott Robinson
|South Carolina State
|Football
|Keshawn Veal
|Guilford College
|Football
|Statesville
|Izaiah Gathings
|Gardner-Webb
|Football
|Payton Medich
|Catawba
|Volleyball
|Zack Nicholson
|Gardner-Webb
|Football
|Tony Pineda
|High Point
|Soccer
|Lauren Prevette
|Salem College
|Basketball
|Josh Tilque
|Toledo
|Football
|Sun Valley
|Taylor Coleman
|Presbyterian
|Women's Soccer
|Kameron Powell
|Grambling State
|Women's Soccer
|West Charlotte
|LaMontay Carr
|Union College
|Football
|JaVon Hines
|Johnson C. Smith
|Football
|Joshua Hollingsworth
|St. Augustine's
|Football
|Jadarius Horton
|Union College
|Football
|Tajaee Lanier
|Union College
|Football
|Jayveon Love
|Union College
|Football
|West Stanly
|Tyler Captain
|USC Lancaster
|Baseball
|Zach Grice
|Mars Hill
|Baseball
|Bailey Huneycutt
|Western Carolina
|Softball
|Payton Whitley
|Belmont Abbey
|Softball
|York
|Zion Walker
|Pikeville University
|Football
|Shamari Williams
|Limestone
|Football
|Carson Wynn
|North Greenville
|Soccer
