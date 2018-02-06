Local student-athletes make dreams come true on National Signing Day

The first Wednesday in February brings National Signing Day. Thousands of student-athletes around the country will sign letters of intent to play sports and further their education in college.

Here is a list of local student-athletes who signed today.

Alexander Central Gunner Anderson Lenoir-Rhyne Football Ardrey Kell Anna Milia Boston College Swimming David Owens Georgetown Football Grant Pease Stanford Football Avery Seward Johns Hopkins Field Hockey Clay Spurlin Queens University Wrestling Shamari Wingard Elon Football Central Pageland Jacob Aldridge Newberry Football BR Hatcher Old Dominion Football CFA Academy D'Wayne Crawford East Carolina Football Charlotte Christian Riley Carlton Hampden-Sydney Football Ben Duyck Charlotte Football Griffin Hicks NC State Football Jack Mitchell Charlotte Football Bryan Rogers Butler University Football Justus Woods Stanford Football Charlotte Country Day Carolyn Blackman Skidmore College Field Hockey Linton Early Davidson Women's Soccer John Hosmer Davidson Baseball Luke McClelland Washington University St. Louis Men's Tennis Charlotte Pedlow Elon Women's Lacrosse Thea Reddin Colby College Women's Lacrosse Broadus Roberson UNC Wilmington Baseball Lilly Whitman Harvard Field Hockey Stuart Windell Denison University Men's Soccer Charlotte Latin Caroline Balogh Wake Forest Field Hockey Claudia Dickey North Carolina Women's Soccer & Basketball Sutton Jones South Carolina Women's Soccer Fleming Landau Bowdoin College Women's Tennis Mary Elliott McCabe North Carolina Women's Soccer Cecelia Monnin Dartmouth Field Hockey Scott Okel Denison University Men's Soccer DeMarkes Stradford Harvard Football Chester John Erby Rhode Island Football Quay Hardin Independence Community College (Kansas) Football Clover Kayla Cruse North Greenville Women's Soccer Austin Grunnels USC Lancaster Men's Soccer Stewart Haley Berry College Women's Soccer Haley Hocking Presbyterian Women's Soccer Semaj Lakin North Greenville Football Garrett Lutz North Greenville Football Tanner Maness Lander University Bass Fishing Britt Myers Lander University Bass Fishing Delaini Nagy Emory & Henry Volleyball Justin Watkins Coker College Men's Soccer Concord Rick Sandidge South Carolina Football East Meck Khalil Gilliam North Carolina A&T Football Tarshawn Reed Mars Hill Football Fred T. Foard Tate Beaver Lenoir-Rhyne Football Holden Aldridge Lenoir-Rhyne Football Harding Malik Dunlap NC State Football JoVaughn Gwyn South Carolina Football Marcellous Harris Liberty Football Braheam Murphy Army Football Marquise Nelson North Carolina Central Football Boss Parson Campbell Football Hibriten Noah Haney Lenoir-Rhyne Football Miles Simon North Carolina A&T Football Charles Tassinari Lenoir-Rhyne Football Hickory Jackson Bell Lee University Men's Basketball Chris Cohens Queens University Wrestling Ethan Deffke Lenoir-Rhyne Cross Country Anna Durak Princeton Swimming Bradley Fleenor Surry Community College Baseball Torrie James USC Upstate Men's Basketball Derrien Phillips Guilford Football Jaekwon Staton Lenoir-Rhyne Football Hickory Grove Noah Dunn Liberty Men's Soccer Ellie Johnson Franklin College (Indiana) Basketball Josh Orugboh College of the Canyons (California) Football Hough Miranda Addison UNC Pembroke Women's Soccer Spencer Blair Wingate Football Jack Carter Princeton Football Will Crane Radford Men's Tennis Adam Dempski Lenoir-Rhyne Baseball Brooke de Gorter Queens University Women's Lacrosse Miller Gibbs Appalachian State Football Lucas Jayne Averett University Men's Lacrosse McKenzee Johnson Queens University Women's Soccer Reilly Kucko Jacksonville University Women's Soccer Madison Oracion Maryland Women's Soccer Ashtyn Smith Queens University Triathlon Jonnie Varga UNC Pembroke Football Independence Kaleb Baker UNC Pembroke Football Tylon Clawson Catawba Football Dalton Eller Catawba Football Jacob Lee Brevard Football Matthew Mangum Glenville State Baseball Lake Norman Christian Garcia Johnson and Wales Men's Soccer Morgan Gilley Greensboro College Women's Soccer Brandon Greene Johnson and Wales Men's Soccer Lauren Hartley Meredith College Women's Soccer Cole Jackson Jacksonville University Football Mallard Creek Kalen Allen Western Carolina Football Nasjzae Bryant Wingate Football Teddy Creecy UNC Pembroke Football Jordan Davis Georgia Football Max Durschlag Appalachian State Football Kiara Hortman Bryant & Stratton Junior College Basketball CJ Johnson Arizona Western Junior College Football Masanka Kanku UNC Pembroke Football Keeshon Martin UNC Pembroke Football Taylore Mines Clinton Junior College Basketball Emya Price Coppin State Baskeball Angel Rivera Western Carolina Football Janay Sanders La Salle Basketball Ahlana Smith UCLA Basketball Jalen Weddington Gardner-Webb Football Seraiah Dunham UNC Greensboro Soccer Marvin Ridge Caleb Deveaux The Citadel Football Cole Hopkins Jacksonville University Football Myles Hunt Jacksonville University Football Hunter Orloff Culver-Stockton College Football Devin Powell Dartmouth Football Lauren Seibold Lenoir-Rhyne Soccer Ian White St. Francis (PA) University Football Luke Wolaver Charlotte Cross Country/ Track Metrolina Christian Ishod Finger Charlotte Football Tyrek Funderburk Richmond Football Mooresville Miranda Lutz Catawba Soccer Matthew Martinez Charlotte Football Jessica Peters Appalachian State Soccer Julia Vero Meredith College Soccer Myers Park Turner Bobbitt Washington and Lee Swimming Abby Britt Ferrum College Women's Soccer Shaw Castleman Converse College Equestrian Conner Collins Harvard Football Madelin Collins Savannah College of Art and Design Women's Lacrosse Shane Collins Lehigh Football Jack Dickinson Lenoir-Rhyne Lacrosse William Doyle Hampton Sydney Football Brayden Hawkins UTEP Football Jocelyn Riopel Sewanee Women's Lacrosse Jack Singleton Emory and Henry College Baseball Matt Start Arizona Rugby Emma Walker South Carolina Swimming Wynne Weatherly TCU Equestrian North Lincoln Daekwon Camp Guilford College Football Caleb Holley Wingate Football Tyer Lilly Erskine Baseball Lily Loeffler Flagler College Volleyball Chandler McCaslin UNC Greensboro Track and Cross Country Matt McMahan Fork Union Football Reid McRorie Wingate Football Tyler McPeak Campbell Baseball Nick Solomita UNC Greensboro Baseball Northwestern De'quez Harris Virginia Coast Academy Football Davis Hooten Michigan State Soccer Ethan Martinez USC Lancaster Baseball Chance Miller Newberry Football Mikayla Pless Coker Soccer Christian Steele Guilford College Football Newton-Conover Ernest Squarles Lenoir-Rhyne Football Olympic Joshua Owens Guilford College Football Damon Rouse Chowan Football Parkwood Grant Bartlett NC Wesleyan Baseball Anna Bristle East Carolina Cross Country Jesse Harley Wingate Baseball Mary Pierce Barnes Appalachian State Softball Caroline Ruth Limestone Softball Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion Football Mason Stickney UNC Pembroke Baseball Providence Jack Cherry Presbyterian Football Allison Gonzalez Pfeiffer Soccer Ryan Graham UNC Wilmington Soccer Nathan Kibambe Garden City Community College Football Bryson Porzenski Sam Houston State Football Providence Day Elijiah Brown Duke Football Bryce Daniels Dartmouth Baseball Will Filiault Jacksonville University Lacrosse Thomas Gelorme Denison University Football Justin Murray Dartmouth Baseball Kyle Wood Washington and Lee Football Robinson Emily Cole Belmont Abbey Volleyball Noah Love UNC Asheville Baseball Trevon Miller Concordia University Football Que Reid James Madison Football Jason White Belmont Abbey Baseball Dawson Williams Mars Hill Football Rock Hill Mikayla Coccia USC Beaufort Women's Soccer Lanie Jo Knight James Madison Cross Country and Track Logan McFadden UNC Pembroke Football Jordan Morris Coastal Carolina Football Rocky River James Battle Louisburg College Football Devon Beckford Louisburg College Football A.J. Davis Western Carolina Football Kentrelle Groom Hampton Football Abrion Pearson Louisburg College Football Jailyn Wilson Louisburg College Football Shelby Josh Brown Union College Football Dax Hollifield Virginia Tech Football Maleek McMullens Gardner-Webb Football Josh Smith Union College Football South Meck DeAngelo Blair-Young UNC Pembroke Football Jordan McKinney Livingstone Football Paxton Williamson Davidson Football SouthLake Christian Bridgett Simmer Life University (Marietta, GA) Lacrosse South Pointe Alex Barnes Coker Soccer Jaydon Collins Guilford College Football BJ Davis South Carolina State Football Steve Gilmore Jr Marshall Football DeAngelo Huskey Guilford College Football Scott Robinson South Carolina State Football Keshawn Veal Guilford College Football Statesville Izaiah Gathings Gardner-Webb Football Payton Medich Catawba Volleyball Zack Nicholson Gardner-Webb Football Tony Pineda High Point Soccer Lauren Prevette Salem College Basketball Josh Tilque Toledo Football Sun Valley Taylor Coleman Presbyterian Women's Soccer Kameron Powell Grambling State Women's Soccer West Charlotte LaMontay Carr Union College Football JaVon Hines Johnson C. Smith Football Joshua Hollingsworth St. Augustine's Football Jadarius Horton Union College Football Tajaee Lanier Union College Football Jayveon Love Union College Football West Stanly Tyler Captain USC Lancaster Baseball Zach Grice Mars Hill Baseball Bailey Huneycutt Western Carolina Softball Payton Whitley Belmont Abbey Softball York Zion Walker Pikeville University Football Shamari Williams Limestone Football Carson Wynn North Greenville Soccer

