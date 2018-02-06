We took a CD player to a kindergarten class, their reactions are priceless

With Best Buy recently announcing their intentions to discontinue sales of compact discs, we decided to investigate the relevance of the music medium with a group of 5 and 6-year-olds.

The kindergarteners at Torrence Creek Elementary poked and prodded at the antique machine we set out in front of them.

As always, their reactions never disappoint.

Check out the video and enjoy a fond farewell to the CD.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.