Three weeks after kidnapping, victim still missing. Chilling voicemail indicates people were after him

Carlton Lamaar Edmonson is still missing after reportedly being kidnapped in Burke County, assaulted and left in a remote area of TN. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

Three weeks after Carlton Lamaar Edmondson was kidnapped his family is still wondering where is is.

“It’s very frustrating,” said the victim’s dad, Robert Pearson.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the kidnapping. Four are charged in Tennessee, the other two in Burke County, North Carolina. Those two now face indictments for first-degree kidnapping that were returned by the Grand Jury.

Despite the arrests, Lamaar Edmondson has not been found. Authorities were able to locate a site in Tennessee where they believe he was beaten while the kidnappers called his family for $700 ransom.

That beating was captured on one suspect’s cell phone, said authorities in Tennessee. That video led to several of the arrests and may lead to more.

A search of the area last week did not find any more traces of Edmondson and weather has hampered efforts to return to the wooded area. Authorities are also looking into voicemail messages left on the victim’s cell phone in the hours leading up to the kidnapping.

The profanity-laced messages demanded Edmondson pay back some money and told him he had “until the end of the day.” The caller has not been arrested, but authorities are aware of the calls.

Meanwhile, the family is in preliminary stages of setting up a search in the Trade, Tennessee area. No timetable has been set for that.

“We just want answers,” said Edmondson’s mom, Lanisha Kincaid.

They admit that three weeks without hearing from Lamaar is not good, but until they know for sure what happened to him they won’t give up.

“Never," Kincaid said, "never.”

