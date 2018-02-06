Police trying to ID man in CVS armed robbery in west Charlotte

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a drug store in west Charlotte Monday night.

The robbery happened at 8:55 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy on the 3400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. Officials say the robber went into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded undisclosed property.

The man is described as a black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

