Couple indicted in Burke County kidnapping case

Carlton Lamaar Edmonson is still missing after reportedly being kidnapped in Burke County, assaulted and left in a remote area of TN. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office

The grand jury returned indictments Tuesday against two suspects in a Burke County kidnapping case.

Robert Littleton III, 31, and his wife Leigh Katherine Littleton were arrested several weeks ago and charged with first-degree kidnapping. The jury alleges that the Littletons were involved with kidnapping 30-year-old Carlton Lamaar Edmondson, holding him for ransom and causing serious bodily injury.

Edmondson was taken in early January from the Valdese area.

Four others arrested in the case are being jailed in Tenessee.

The investigation began on Jan. 19 when the family of Edmondson contacted the Valdese Police Department. The family said they had received phone calls from an unknown person saying their son had been kidnapped. The caller was reportedly demanding money in exchange for Edmondson's return.

Authorities arrested Brittany Arnold in Mountain City, Tennessee Thursday and charged her with conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Arnold was the sixth person charged in connection with this incident.

Valerie Ann Dollar, 24, was arrested in Watauga County on a fugitive warrant out of Tennessee. She is charged with conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping. Extradition back to Tennessee is pending.

Michael Stacey May, 39, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping. James Combs, 30, was arrested. He faces charges including aggravated kidnapping and extortion.

Searches have been conducted, but Edmondson has not been found. Edmondson is described as a black male around 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The victim’s family has put up a $2,000 reward for information that leads to Edmondson. Investigators are searching hills where they believe Edmondson was severely beaten.

The family is asking that anyone who has information to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on Edmondson's whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

