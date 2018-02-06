It has been a banner season for girls basketball at Union Academy

There have not been many great years for girls basketball at Union Academy.

They have never had a winning season and after losing their 1st game this year, it looked like this season would be more of the same.

But since game 1, they have won 19 of their next 20 games, which means their first winning season and their first ever conference championship.

For more on UA, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

