Son accused of breaking into mom's house, stealing gun and safe

A Catawba County man was arrested after deputies say he broke into his mother's Iredell County home while she was out of town and stole a safe and a gun.

Kasey Lane Pharr, 22, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, and felony larceny after breaking and entering in Iredell County. He is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Catawba County.

The investigation began on Jan. 26, when deputies in Iredell County got a call from a person reporting their neighbor's home on Bostain Lake Road in Statesville was broken into. Officials say the homeowner was out of town and a back window had been busted out.

The next day deputies in Catawba County responded to a domestic situation where they say Pharr was found with marijuana and a 9mm handgun. They say Pharr admitted to stealing the gun from his mother's home on Bostain Lake Road.

Pharr was given a $5,000 secured bond on the Iredell County charges by a magistrate in Catawba County.

