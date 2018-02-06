East Charlotte shooting under investigation

An east Charlotte shooting may be connected to a stolen vehicle case.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to a gunshots call near Village Lake Drive, which is just off of Independence Boulevard. It happened around 1 p.m.

A witness described a vehicle that was possibly connected to the shooting, police say. Police located the vehicle and say three people got out of the car on Orchard Trace Lane. They were later found in nearby neighborhoods.

CMPD says the car had been reported stolen.

No injuries were reported in the shooting on Village Lake Drive.

