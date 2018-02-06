CMS bus driver suspended, accused of going around barricade with students on board

A bus driver accused of driving around a closed road barricade Charlotte's Plaza Midwood area Tuesday morning has been suspended.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say bus 1627 reportedly maneuvered around the barricade on Hawthorne Lane, a practice the district says is "strictly prohibited by CMS Transportation."

Ten students aboard were safely brought to First Ward Creative Arts Academy, school officials say.

CMS says the bus driver, whose name has not been released, is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. "The safety and well-being of students is a top priority across the district at CMS," the district says.

The barricades have a railroad crossing shut down.

A @CharMeckSchools bus driver is suspended for allegedly maneuvering around these barricades, which have a railroad crossing shut down. There were 10 students on board, they are okay. More on the headache this unexpected shutdown is causing drivers in Plaza Midwood at 5:00. pic.twitter.com/mT6hogs7XV — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) February 6, 2018

