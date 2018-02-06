Caller reports cars racing before crash injures 4 in southwest Charlotte

A crash sent four people to the hospital and closed part a road in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck, appearing to involve at least two vehicles, happened around 1 p.m. on Arrowood Road at Cresent Executive Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the caller reported seeing vehicles racing before the crash.

Medic says they took three people to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

