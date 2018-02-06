Driver killed after colliding with truck in Rock Hill ID'd

The man who was killed in a wreck in York County Sunday night has been identified.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, 70-year-old Richard Casler died in the crash.

The deadly wreck happened on Rambo Road, half a mile outside of Rock Hill.

Casler was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for care, but later died from his injuries

He was driving a Honda CRV when it collided with a truck that was stopped in the road. Two minors who were in the Honda CRV were injured during the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident, officials said.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

Officials have not said whether speed or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

