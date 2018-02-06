Home Depot to hire 450 in Charlotte for spring

Home Depot is hiring 450 people in the Charlotte area, the company announced Tuesday.

The improvement specialty retailer says they are preparing for spring, their busiest selling season. The jobs being offered are both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities.

Interested candidates may apply online by visiting careers.homedepot.com, or by texting HOMEDEPOT to 52270 to receive a link to hourly positions in their area. Message and data rates may apply.

Click here to view the company's interactive hiring heat map.

