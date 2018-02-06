Charlotte man wanted in Palisades area drug bust

A Charlotte man is wanted on multiple drug charges.

Officers say they searched a home in the 16000 block of Rudence Court in the Palisades community where they found 190.8 grams of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun, and more than $185,000 in cash.

The suspect, identified by police as 44-year-old Shawn Walton, was not home at the time.

Walton is wanted for felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale/distributing narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walton is described as a black man around 6'0" and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, where a reward is possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.