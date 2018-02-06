Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Rowan County school

Students at Jesse C. Carson High School in Rowan County were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a possible gas leak.

School officials say a safety valve was accidentally hit. The fire department was called as precaution before returning students to the building.

JCHS is located on Kress Venture Road in China Grove.

Students returned to class around 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.