Salisbury man grazed by bullet to the head not cooperating with police

Salisbury Police are hoping that a man who was grazed by a bullet in the head will be a little more helpful when it comes to identifying who may have pulled the trigger.

According to the report, Devron Davis, 25, came to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center on Monday. He had been grazed in the head by a gunshot.

Investigators say that Davis told them he had walked to the hospital, but later learned he had been dropped off at the entrance.

Davis was treated and released for his injury.

At one point Davis told police that he was shot near the City Park, but later said he wasn't sure where the shooting occurred.

Police plan on talking to Davis again in the hopes of learning more about the case.

